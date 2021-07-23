Billie Eilish addresses her inspiration behind creating the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album

Billie Eilish addresses her inspiration behind creating the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album Award winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently got candid about her inspiration behind the brand new album titled Happier Than Ever. The singer got candid about her hopes and inspiration behind the brand new album during an interview with Vevo. There she was quoted saying, “I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn't just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself. I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists that I grew up loving.” “And, you know, mostly Julie London, and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. And then the songs in the album are all over the place. And very versatile and different to one another, but also are very cohesive, which is like a big goal for me is to make things feel like the same project, but not like the same song over and over again.” She conluded by saying, “The main thing that I would hope is, for people to hear what I say, and then go, 'Oh, God, I feel like that I didn't know that I felt like that.”

