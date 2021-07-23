Billie Eilish touches on pressure ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’ release

Entertainment Web Desk



Billie Eilish touches on pressure ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’ release Renowned lyricist and songwriter Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the pressure and anxiety of feeling like she ‘couldn’t do enough’ ahead of the release of Happier Than Ever. The singer got candid over it all during an official interview with Vevo and was quoted saying. “I don't want to get too specific, because I think it's really for the listener to decide, I don't want to put the ideas into their brains, because I want them to feel 100% that their own interpretation is the right interpretation.” "Before, I always felt under pressure and anxious and felt like I wasn't doing enough, right, or doing a good job. Or this isn't good enough. I felt like I wasn't very talented at the time, and I actually feel much more confident in my craft now. And I feel that I've worked really hard on that. And I think that this album was made in a very perfect time for me creatively.”



Billie Eilish touches on pressure ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’ release

Renowned lyricist and songwriter Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the pressure and anxiety of feeling like she ‘couldn’t do enough’ ahead of the release of Happier Than Ever.

The singer got candid over it all during an official interview with Vevo and was quoted saying. “I don't want to get too specific, because I think it's really for the listener to decide, I don't want to put the ideas into their brains, because I want them to feel 100% that their own interpretation is the right interpretation.”

"Before, I always felt under pressure and anxious and felt like I wasn't doing enough, right, or doing a good job. Or this isn't good enough. I felt like I wasn't very talented at the time, and I actually feel much more confident in my craft now. And I feel that I've worked really hard on that. And I think that this album was made in a very perfect time for me creatively.”

