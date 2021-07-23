Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's friend makes their relationship Instagram official

Entertainment Web Desk



While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have yet to make their relationship Instagram official it seems that their friend beat them to it.

The pair’s friend Lean Remini took to Instagram to share a video of her birthday celebrations which featured the couple.

In the video, it showed a photo of the On the Floor hit-maker and the Argo star snuggled up to each other looking absolutely adorable.

Take a look:







