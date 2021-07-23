Ariel Winter defends Britney Spears amid ‘absurd’ conservatorship fight

Entertainment Web Desk



Ariel Winter defends Britney Spears amid ‘absurd’ conservatorship fight Ariel Winter recently spoke out in defense of Britney Spears and even thrashed the absurd nature of her conservatorship. Given that Ariel herself comes from a difficult familial past, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible. Her story's incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony." The Modern Family star also added, “I think [Spears] is so smart, so capable. She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself. I think it's absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in.”

