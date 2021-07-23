Camila Cabello drops new LP title track ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Renowned lyricist and singer Camila Cabello has fans in a frenzy over her newly released LP track titled Don’t Go Yet.
The single is part of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s third full-length album titled Familia.
It has been directed by Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta and features a loving tribute to family life.
