Camila Cabello drops new LP title track ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Entertainment
Web Desk
July 23, 2021
Renowned lyricist and singer Camila Cabello has fans in a frenzy over her newly released LP track titled Don’t Go Yet.

The single is part of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s third full-length album titled Familia.

It has been directed by Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta and features a loving tribute to family life.

Check it out below:



