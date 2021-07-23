Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West's DONDA listening party

Entertainment Web Desk



Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West's DONDA listening party Kim Kardashian did not let her divorce from Kanye West stop her from extending support. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star surprised many with her appearance at Kanye’s listening party of his latest album DONDA. Also present at the venue were the former couple’s four children North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 as well as Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian. For the event the Skims founder rocked a red jumpsuit along with matching boots. Furthermore, Kanye seemed to coordinate with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as he rocked a full red snowsuit of his own. DONDA is Kanye’s first album after his split from Kim. He named the album after his mother Donda West, who passed away at age 58 due to plastic surgery complications in 2007.

Kim Kardashian did not let her divorce from Kanye West stop her from extending support.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star surprised many with her appearance at Kanye’s listening party of his latest album DONDA.

Also present at the venue were the former couple’s four children North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 as well as Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

For the event the Skims founder rocked a red jumpsuit along with matching boots.

Furthermore, Kanye seemed to coordinate with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as he rocked a full red snowsuit of his own.

DONDA is Kanye’s first album after his split from Kim.

He named the album after his mother Donda West, who passed away at age 58 due to plastic surgery complications in 2007.