Kevin Hart pranks Nick Cannon by sharing his number on a billboard

Kevin Hart is not playing around when it comes to pranking his friend Nick Cannon.

Taking to Instagram, the Fatherhood actor shared a snap of a billboard he got which broadcasted the fellow comedian’s phone number.

The sign reads, "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon."

The Jumanji star revealed that the prank comes after Nick gifted him a llama for his birthday and for payback, resorted to use one of his multiple billboards, which he has in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York, to carry out the hilarious prank.

"Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY," he captioned the post.

"If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop."

