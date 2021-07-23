Courtney Stodden says Chrissy Teigen never reached out to apologise

Entertainment Web Desk



Courtney Stodden revealed Chrissy Teigen never approached her to apologise, following the infamous bullying scandal.

Contrary to Teigen's claims, Stodden was not given an apology. “I haven’t received anything from her. I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Stodden told TMZ at a PETA event on Wednesday. “I don’t know, she’s never reached out to my team. I never got any emails, anything," she added. Stodden then proceeded to give an advice to Teigen, “I have a message for her, and I think that continuing to gripe about ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is, I think step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities. "Step out. Do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says. Get out. Do something. And it really helps the spirit, it does," she blasted.

