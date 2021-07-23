 
Fri Jul 23, 2021
Web Desk
July 23, 2021

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shares rare picture with beau Evan McClintock

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Eminems daughter Hailie Jade shares rare picture with beau Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie is followed by more than 2 million people on Instagram. She was the reason behind Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's beef.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper has dissed the Cleveland rapper   after MGK used inappropriate words for Hailie.

Hailie Jade has been dating Evan McClintock for a while now but she rarely shares pictures with her boyfriend.

The social media personality recently  posted a rare photo with Evan with a caption that read, "I rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you."

Eminems daughter Hailie Jade shares rare picture with beau Evan McClintock


