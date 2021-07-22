Meghan Markle's former pal claims she 'ghosted' her after Prince Harry proposed

Meghan Markle's ex-pal Lizzie Cundy said the Duchess ghosted her after Prince Harry popped the big question and proposed.



According to the TV personality, the Duchess was determined to land a man from UK and settle down with him.



Cundy, who is set to lift the lid on their friendship in a brand-new television programme, said: “We have a clip of her saying, 'I want to be a London girl, I love London men and I love everything to do with London,'” she told Mail Online.

“I was asked to look after Meghan when she came over here. She wanted to meet someone,” Cundy added.

While they were once close, she claimed that Markle ‘cut her off’ and ‘ghosted’ her once Prince Harry proposed.

“She ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted,” she told.

Cundy first met Markle after being asked to accompany her to a charity dinner in 2013.