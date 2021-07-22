Chrissy Teigen fears she will remain in the 'cancel club forever'

Addressing the scandal, the Cravings author said she could be part of the cancel club forever. "I don't know. It could be forever. I have no idea. I don't know," Teigen said in response to paparazzi's question. "All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice. You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before," she added. Teigen has issued a public apology to Stodden, calling herself an "insecure, attention seeking troll." She also told the paparazzi that she has privately "reached out" to Stodden via text.

