Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘working aggressively’ to remove Jamie Spears from conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘working aggressively’ to remove Jamie Spears from conservatorship Britney Spears’ newly appointed lawyer is currently working ‘aggressively and expeditiously’ to remove Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate and fortune. According to a report by Billboard, Matthew Rosengart even made a statement regarding his plan and was quoted saying, “Today was about the issue concerning security.” “The only thing I'm going to add to what I said last week in court and outside is: First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength.” “I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy and welcoming my firm and I into this case, and I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming -- coast to coast and literally throughout the world.” He also concluded by saying, “Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter is: As I said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

