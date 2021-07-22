Blake Lively shares new note sharing paparazzi’s threatening nature towards kids

Blake Lively recently shared an update regarding her scathing take down of the tabloids.

Lively turned to Instagram Stories this time around and referenced her previous comment with a note of thanks for the Instagram page Comments by Celebs.

In the note she wrote, “Thank for sharing. One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kids’ pictures. Feel free to report them.”

She also captioned the shared note in a caption that read, “Thank you for sharing. And thank you to everyone –publications, accounts, all the PEOPLE- who have put their foot down to stop the scary exploitation of CHILDREN. You’re making a difference already!!! Thank you”.

Check it out below:



