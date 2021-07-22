Video: Dax Shepard belts loving Adele’s cover performance with daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actor Dax Shepard recently released a video of himself and his daughter singing side by side while on a road trip.
The star posted a video of his cover performance to Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required.”