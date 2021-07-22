 
Wed Jul 21, 2021
July 22, 2021

Video: Dax Shepard belts loving Adele's cover performance with daughter

Thu, Jul 22, 2021
Video: Dax Shepard belts loving Adele’s cover performance with daughter

Actor Dax Shepard recently released a video of himself and his daughter singing side by side while on a road trip.

The star posted a video of his cover performance to Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required.”

Check it out below:



