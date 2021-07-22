BTS’ Suga, Jimin release heartwarming video message amid ‘Permission to Dance’ success

BTS’ Suga and Jimin recently gushed over ARMYs and their support towards making Permission to Dance an international success on Billboard’s charts.

The singer started off his appreciation video with a short log introduction and claimed, “This is Suga’s log for July 22, 2021. After hearing at dawn that Permission to Dance place no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 I couldn’t sleep and was really happy.”

He also went on to say, “I never thought we would achieve such a result. I did hope for it, but I didn’t expect it, so seeing this is a great result.”

Even Jimin posted his own fan message highlighting BTS’ success on Billboard charts and wrote two messages on Weverse that read, “Is this even possible?” and “What can I say to convey how I feel to you guys?”

The next post included a picture of him deeply bowing to fans with a message that read, “I am once again sincerely thanking everyone for the huge love and support. I will live a hardworking life. Everyone, please be happy, even if it’s for our sake.”



