Hilaria Baldwin addresses shocking legitimacy claims over daughter: ‘She’s mine sleuths!’

Hilaria Baldwin recently clapped back at haters for attempting to ‘question’ the lineage of her youngest daughter born via surrogate, Maria Lucia.
The model and yoga instructor a made her scathing come back on Instagram Stories via a selfie shot of her daughter and herself, sitting side by side.
The caption on her post read, “‘I know… I know, sleuths….my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas…I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.” (sic)