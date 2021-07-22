 
July 22, 2021

Hilaria Baldwin addresses shocking legitimacy claims over daughter: ‘She’s mine sleuths!’

Thu, Jul 22, 2021
Hilaria Baldwin recently clapped back at haters for attempting to ‘question’ the lineage of her youngest daughter born via surrogate, Maria Lucia.

The model and yoga instructor a made her scathing come back on Instagram Stories via a selfie shot of her daughter and herself, sitting side by side.

The caption on her post read, “‘I know… I know, sleuths….my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas…I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.” (sic)

Check it out below:

