Justin Bieber sets major record for upcoming global superstars to emulate

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has achieved a milestone in music history that will be hard for the upcoming globally famed singers to equal.



The 27-year-old vocalist has become the youngest artist to secure 100 songs on Billboard's 100 chart, reported Billboard.

The Canadian rapper Drake previously had the record as the youngest solo artist to have got 100 entries on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. However, Biebs has snatched the record from him. Drake made the record in 2015 when he was 28.

Both the singers - Drake and Justin Bieber - has created history for their country, Canada. Both the stars are the most commercially successful artists of all time in music history.

Justin Bieber completed his one-hundred entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his latest Kid LAROI collaboration track, "Stay". Following its release a couple of days back, the Kid LAROI collab Stay was quick to soar to the third position on Billboard 100 chart.

The major record of Justin Bieber will remain unbreakable for the upcoming music superstars for quite some time. And, the singer will continue to possess this honour for years to come.



Billboard also presented the list of artists who secured triple-digit numbers on the Hot 100.

Drake leads the pack with a staggering 235. Pop icon Taylor Swift enjoys 137 entries on the chart. Singer JAY-Z also crossed the milestone with 102 entries on the Hot 100, Chris Brown 103, and a two-way tie between Kanye West and Elvis Presley with 109.

Check out Justin Bieber's latest track Stay:







