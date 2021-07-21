Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd leaves fans in awe over live 'Off the Table' performance

Entertainment Web Desk



Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are known for their powerful voices and smashing live performances.

Eight months after Ariana's release of Off the Table featuring The Weeknd, who's real name is Abel Tesfaye, the duo released their live performance of the hit song with Vevo.

In the music video, the pair can be seen belting out the lyrics to the song perfectly as they are surrounded by a gorgeous grassy indoor stage.

As always the two did not fail to impress as they hit each note perfectly and left listeners mesmerised.

Take a look:







