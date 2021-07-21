I'm also a child: Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for handling kids' virtual schooling

Entertainment Web Desk



I'm also a child: Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for handling kids' virtual schooling Ryan Reynolds is not shy about admitting that his wife Blake Lively better handled their kids’ homeschooling during the pandemic. Speaking on the SmartLess podcast the Deadpool star shared how his wife managed their three daughters, Betty, 21 months, Inez, 4, and James, 6 during virtual school. "They had a tough time," Reynolds said of his kids going to school over Zoom. "I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship. Blake was so much better at it than I was because I'm also a child." Regarding with how he dealt with his own stresses he shared that he "started a meditation practice" and was doing "a lot of writing".

