Adele reportedly dating Rich Paul

July 21, 2021
It seems that vocal powerhouse Adele has found love.

A source told Page Six that she and sports super-agent Rich Paul are “100 percent” dating.

“They are [definitely] dating,” an insider confirms.

The news comes after the pair were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, it has been hinted that the duo have been rolling in the deep for as far as May as Paul admitted to hanging out” with “a major pop star”.

He however clarified his relationship status saying: “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.” 

