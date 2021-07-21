Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson to take over Kendall Jenner's career?

It looks like Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson is planning a modeling career for herself and is ready to compete with her aunt Kendall Jenner.
In a photo shared by the Good American mogul on Instagram, the three-year-old could be seen striking multiple poses in an adorable leafy swimsuit, making it evident that a modeling career is on the horizon.
The little one could be seen giving her model auntie a run for her money as her poses looked nothing short of professional.
"Check mate @kendalljenner!" Khloe captioned three photos of True.
"Get ready to pass the crown."
Kendall sweetly commented, "this cutie!!!"
Take a look:
