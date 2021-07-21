What Offset plans for Cardi B after giving birth

Offset has some planning to do regarding gifting his wife Cardi B a push present after she gives birth to their second child.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the Migos rapper was asked if he had decided on what he was going to gift his wife in celebration of pushing out their second child.

"Your wife seems like she's the type of woman who would expect a push gift after pushing these babies out," guest host Anthony Anderson shared. "Do you have a push gift in mind?"

The 29-year-old responded saying "No," which led to laughter from the crowd.

However, he shared a sweet response to his blunt answer.

"I feel like the gift is the beautiful child already," Offset said before backtracking and adding, "I'ma get her a gift, though. I got to."

The host then quipped, "I understand that. I like to fight for men getting push gifts, too."