Jennifer Lopez dodges question about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seemed to remain coy about her renewed relationship with her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck as she dodged a question about her romance during an interview.



The 51-year-old singer reunited with the actor shortly after ending her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April, but she has not shared even a single word about her love life.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker was put on the spot during a remote appearance on America's Today show on Tuesday, as presenter Hoda Kotb commented on how the singer/actress looked "happier".



"I'm always happy when you see me, Hoda," the superstar laughed.

"Every time I see a picture of you and Ben, (I think), 'She looks happier,'" Kotb continued. "Are we happier?"

After a brief pause, Lopez decided to turn the attention back to her new project, the re-release of her Lin-Manuel Miranda charity song collaboration Love Make the World Go Round, to mark the fifth anniversary of Florida's Pulse nightclub tragedy.

Lopez and Miranda originally released their single in July 2015, weeks after 49 people were killed, and 53 others injured in a mass shooting at Pulse, a popular gay nightclub in Orlando.



"The song is out, five years since we've done it," she said. "And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck previously dated and became engaged in 2002, but split months later after calling off their wedding plans.