Hailey Bieber quashes reports of her and Justin Bieber expecting a baby

Entertainment Web Desk



Hailey Bieber quashes reports of her and Justin Bieber expecting a baby Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were all over the news recently after the singer's latest post sparked pregnancy rumours. After the social media post by the Yummy singer, his fans and followers were convinced that the two may finally be expanding their family. That being said, after noticing the speculation making rounds on the internet, the supermodel has stepped forth to quash the rumours. Commenting underneath the post that started the entire buzz, Hailey wrote: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”





