Megan Fox waxes poetic about beau Machine Gun Kelly

Entertainment Web Desk



While in conversation with Who What Wear, the Transformers star spoke about the strong feelings she has for her beau, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. “It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson. I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you’,” she said. “When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she continued. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons’,” she added.

