Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari gets involved in a fender-bender in LA

Pop icon Britney Spears’ longtime partner Sam Asghari got into a car accident on Monday while driving in Los Angeles.

Page Six reported that the actor was driving in LA when he lightly bumped into the car in front of him.

“Sam tapped the bumper of the car in front of his Jeep [Rubicon],” a source told the outlet.

“No one was injured, and there was minimal to no damage to either car. The police only came to fill out a report documenting the accident, but Sam is not in any trouble,” they said.

“Britney was not with him at the time,” added the insider.

Asghari took to his Instagram and addressed the incident as well, saying: “Literally hasn’t even been two weeks since I’ve had this baby and just got into a car accident.”

“When situations like this happen guys, always think of it as if it’s preventing the bigger bad thing from happening,” he said.

“Always think of the positive thing and just enjoy life. As long as you’re okay and the other person is okay, everything else is fine. You don’t need to ruin your day about it,” he added.