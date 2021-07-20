close

Halsey gives birth to baby boy, Ender

Entertainment
Web Desk
July 20, 2021
Pop icon Halsey has been blessed with a baby boy, whom she welcomed last week with her partner Alev Aydin.

In an Instagram post, the singer announced the big news with a heart-touching monochrome photo of the new parents appearing to be love-struck by the newest member of their family, their son Ender.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021 ,” she wrote as the caption. 

