Halsey gives birth to baby boy, Ender

Entertainment Web Desk



Pop icon Halsey has been blessed with a baby boy, whom she welcomed last week with her partner Alev Aydin.

In an Instagram post, the singer announced the big news with a heart-touching monochrome photo of the new parents appearing to be love-struck by the newest member of their family, their son Ender.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021 ,” she wrote as the caption.

