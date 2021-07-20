Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle facing new challenges in US

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle facing new challenges in US Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior members of the British royal family with an aim to become financially independent, may face new challenges over their lucrative deals with streaming giants in the US.

US is mounting pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their work ethics as Spotify and Netflix, according to the expert, will soon be "wondering where the money has gone".

It has nearly been a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with Netflix, thought to be worth up to $150 million. However, the couple has only announced two series for the streaming giant and has yet to release any content. They also signed a huge deal with Spotify worth up to $50 million - and has only produced one podcast so far. They are under pressure "to produce the goods" Royal editor Russell Myers told Australia's Today programme that bosses from both Spotify and Netflix would soon be "wondering where their hard-earned dollars are going exactly". Hosts of the programme asked: "Harry and Meghan are still financially on their own two feet, we believe. But pressure is mounting on them to deliver on this deals. Big money is at stake."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the British royal family with an aim to become financially independent. But, it’s been a long and hard road for the young couple trying to make their way in the world.

