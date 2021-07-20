Meghan Markle orchestrated ‘secret squirrel’ Netflix from the Firm

Meghan Markle has recently been accused of planning and orchestrating her entire £112 million pound Netflix deal while living in the palace.



This revelation has been brought forward by a royal aide who worked closely with the Duchess during her time in the Firm.

While talking with The Telegraph, the inside source admits, “A lot of it was orchestrated by Meghan’s people in America. It was a bit of a secret squirrel.”