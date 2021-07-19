Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri speaks out over radio silence after arrest

Entertainment Web Desk



Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri speaks out over radio silence after arrest Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his sordid end to his relationship with the actress after his arrest. He got candid about his sordid relationship with the actress during an interview with the Daily Mail. There he was quoted saying, “That night Annie phoned me from Los Angeles where she was doing press. We were on the phone for 10 minutes talking about when she might come home.” “If I remember, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was 2 a.m. on June 24, 2008. At 6 a.m. I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie again.” For those unversed with the swindlers past transgressions, he racked in nearly $6 million from fellow real estate investors and ended up serving five years for his illegal escapades. During the course of his interview he was also asked about the ‘real reason’ the Ocean’s 8 actress up and left and he believes, “I think she made a business decision. She decided saving her career was most important. I am not bitter. You can look in my eyes. I don’t have anger but I’ve been hurt.”

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri speaks out over radio silence after arrest

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his sordid end to his relationship with the actress after his arrest.

He got candid about his sordid relationship with the actress during an interview with the Daily Mail.

There he was quoted saying, “That night Annie phoned me from Los Angeles where she was doing press. We were on the phone for 10 minutes talking about when she might come home.”

“If I remember, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was 2 a.m. on June 24, 2008. At 6 a.m. I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie again.”

For those unversed with the swindlers past transgressions, he racked in nearly $6 million from fellow real estate investors and ended up serving five years for his illegal escapades.

During the course of his interview he was also asked about the ‘real reason’ the Ocean’s 8 actress up and left and he believes, “I think she made a business decision. She decided saving her career was most important. I am not bitter. You can look in my eyes. I don’t have anger but I’ve been hurt.”