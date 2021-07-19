Prince Andrew caught at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: source

The claim has been brought forward by reporter Julie Brown, in her book titled Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. According to one of its extracts, “In 1999, Britain’s Prince Andrew, newly divorced from his wife, Sarah Ferguson, was invited by [Ghislaine] Maxwell to visit Manhattan. Andrew had known Maxwell and her family for many years.” “He, too, was trying to find himself. On the heels of a messy divorce, Andrew agreed to escape to the U.S. and stay with Ghislaine at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Andrew was soon squiring Maxwell around Manhattan, attending social events and dinner parties."

