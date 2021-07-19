Kim Kardashian decided on new name for KKW Beauty brand?

Kim Kardashian may have coined up a new name for her KKW Beauty brand overhaul.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s company filed trademark documents to claim global rights to SKKN which seems to be a new beauty line in the works.

It is apparent that the KK likely refers to the Skims founder’s initials.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Kim intends to use the new name "on products for hair care, makeup, skin care, nails and other products in the beauty world".

Furthermore, the outlet reported that SKKN.com and @SKKN social media handles were claimed by Kim’s team in December 2020 indicating that the project has been in the works for a while.

Earlier she had announced that her KKW Beauty website would be temporarily shutting down for re-branding purposes.

Fans had speculated that she would drop the W from the company name due to her divorce from Kanye West.

However, she clarified that it was not the case and that her estranged husband helped her with rebranding.