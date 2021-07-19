Prince Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with insulting comment on camera

The Prince of Wales had left the late royal “traumatized” during their engagement interview after a strange comment he made to a question about love. In her biography, Diana: In Her Own Words, by Andrew Morton, the Princess of Wales had narrated the entire incident. "We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement. And this ridiculous [reporter] said, 'Are you in love?' I thought, what a thick question,” she said. “So I said, 'Yes, of course, we are,' and Charles turned round and said, 'Whatever love means.' And that threw me completely. I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatized me,” she added. Watch the interview below:





