Prince Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with insulting comment on camera

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship was strained from the get-go.
The Prince of Wales had left the late royal “traumatized” during their engagement interview after a strange comment he made to a question about love.
In her biography, Diana: In Her Own Words, by Andrew Morton, the Princess of Wales had narrated the entire incident.
"We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement. And this ridiculous [reporter] said, 'Are you in love?' I thought, what a thick question,” she said.
“So I said, 'Yes, of course, we are,' and Charles turned round and said, 'Whatever love means.' And that threw me completely. I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatized me,” she added.
Watch the interview below:
