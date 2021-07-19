 
Mon Jul 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2021

Britney Spears’ ex-bodyguard says she was given a weekly cocktail of powerful drugs

Pop icon Britney Spears’ former bodyguard is speaking out against her conservatorship and how she is controlled by her father.

Fernando Flores detailed how the Toxic singer would be given a weekly cocktail of powerful drugs and how she would breakdown because of her dad.

Speaking to The Sun, Flores said: "I’d explain [to Britney] what everything was — three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills. She’d go from sane to talking about parallel universes."

He went on to say how Britney’s dad Jamie would call him multiple times in a day to see what the situation was and how the singer had to seek his permission for anything she wanted to do.

He further said that Britney spent most of her time either working or watching television and how she wasn’t even allowed to go out on her own. 

