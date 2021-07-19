 
close
Mon Jul 19, 2021
Web Desk
July 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian tries platinum blonde hair to give her personality a new look

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Kim Kardashian tries platinum blonde hair to give her personality a new look

Kim Kardashian stunned fans as she shared a series of videos of herself posing in the mirror rocking different sets.

The mother-of-four looked totally different in her recent social media appearance with bleached eyebrows and hair.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star penned alongside the footage: "I found these videos from our outdoor basics Skims shoot."

Kanye's estranged wife debuted the new range last month, with a vintage-themed desert photoshoot. She recently announced that supermodel Kate Moss as the new face of her brand.

