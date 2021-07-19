Kim Kardashian tries platinum blonde hair to give her personality a new look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kim Kardashian stunned fans as she shared a series of videos of herself posing in the mirror rocking different sets.
The mother-of-four looked totally different in her recent social media appearance with bleached eyebrows and hair.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star penned alongside the footage: "I found these videos from our outdoor basics Skims shoot."
Kanye's estranged wife debuted the new range last month, with a vintage-themed desert photoshoot. She recently announced that supermodel Kate Moss as the new face of her brand.