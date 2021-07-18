Kendall Jenner roots for boyfriend Devin Booker prior to NBA finals

Entertainment Web Desk



Kendall Jenner makes sure to be a supportive girlfriend to her beau Devin Booker.

The supermodel extended her support to her man by sporting the colours of his Phoenix Suns basketball team ahead of the NBA finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 25-year-old shared an adorable mirror snap of herself flaunting an oversized jacket.

The coat has the familiar Suns logo as well as the recognisable purple background.

It is likely that the oversized belongs to her 6ft5in boyfriend as it hangs very loosely from her body.

Take a look:



