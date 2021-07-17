Kendall Jenner shows off her true beauty in latest photoshoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kendall Jenner stunned fans with her true beauty as she rocked skimpy outfits during a latest styling session.
The 25-year-old model shared her sizzling photos to Instagram on Thursday. In one shot she makes the most of an orange bikini while at a Beverly Hills mansion.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who is the star of the limited-time 72 hour capsule collection with German online retailer, has landed a new modeling campaign this month.
She captioned the post: 'Discover my exclusive @aboutyou styles. sale starting Sunday July 25th, only available for 72 hours! #KENDALLforABOUTYOU,'
Kylie Jenner's sister is seen by a swimming pool, riding a bicycle and a skateboard, and playing with her dog Pyro at a Beverly Hills mansion.
The most striking shot of Kendall Jenner is when she is in a red evening dress by a muscle car. Her post garnered massive likes from fans.