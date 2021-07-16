 
Fri Jul 16, 2021
Amber Heard poses for picture with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard poses for picture with daughter Oonagh Paige

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard earlier this month revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media.

The actress on Friday shared a new picture with  daughter Oonagh Paige Heard with a caption that read, "I 'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss," the actress wrote on Instagram."

In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

