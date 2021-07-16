Amber Heard poses for picture with daughter Oonagh Paige

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard earlier this month revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media.
The actress on Friday shared a new picture with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard with a caption that read, "I 'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss," the actress wrote on Instagram."
In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.