Ashton Kutcher shares why he sold his Virgin Galactic space flight ticket

Ashton Kutcher recently weighed in on the real reason he was made to forgo his Virgin Galactic space flight.

The actor got candid about it all during his interview with Cheddar News and was quoted saying, “When I got married and had kids my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children.”

“So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic and I was supposed to be on the next flight but I will not be on the next flight. But at some point I’m going to space!”