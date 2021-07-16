Sources address Britney Spears’ ‘walk towards freedom’

Experts recently spoke at length about Britney Spears’ recent dive towards freedom in regards to the conservatorship case.

An insider close to E News! recently spoke at length about Spears’ freedom movement against her conservatorship case and was quoted saying, "Britney's doing great," the source shares. “She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom. All she wanted was a lawyer who believed in her and will fight for her."

“She just wants to get out of the conservatorship and for the first time she feels like that actually may happen. She's very happy right now.”