Patti LaBelle fawns over her love for cooking: ‘Cooking is a concert on the stove’

Patti LaBelle recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her love for cooking as well as the feelings it embodies.

LaBelle got candid during her interview with People’s Every Day podcast and was quoted saying, “I cook to be happy and I cook to make people happy.”

“And when I feed you, if you don't ask for seconds or takeout, I'm going to be angry, because it's from my soul. I give it like I'm doing a show. When I cook, it's like a concert on the stove to me."

She also added, “When I put all that joy and feeling in it, please say you like it. And if you don't like it, say you love it. But never say 'I don't like it.' You can't come back!”