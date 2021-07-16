Watch: Lorde performs ‘Solar Power’ on The Late Show

Award winning singer and songwriter Lorde recently gave a stellar performance of her hit new song Solar Power on The Late Show.

Lyricist and singer Lorde recently gave a killer live performance for her hit new song Solar Power on The Late Show.

the singer performed the single for Stephen Colbert on The Late Show’s rooftop and had fans on the edges of their seats over her breathtaking vocals.

Check it out below:







