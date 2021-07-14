 
Pakistan's Babar Azam takes lead on India's Virat Kohli in ODI batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli. — File photo
Following a superb performance against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has left behind India's captain Virat Kohli in the International Cricket Council's Men's ODI Batting Rankings. 

The 26-year-old Pakistan captain — who struck a fine 158 in the final match of the series — has gained eight rating points to reach a career-best 873 rating points, 16 more than Kohli, who is in second place.

India's Rohit Sharma is in third place on the ICC Men's ranking list with 825 rating points, New Zealand's Ross Taylor is in fourth place with 801 rating points, while Australia's Aaron Finch ranks fifth with 791 rating points.

International Cricket Councils Mens ODI Batting Rankings. — ICC
Although England were able to sweep the ODI series 3-0, Azam's 158 helped his team put up a fighting score against the English.

