Kim Kardashian asks TikTok star to remove play date video of her daughter North

Kim Kardashian has asked TikTok star That Girl Lay Lay to remove a video of her daughter North following their play date.

The 14-year-old TikTok star, who is also a rapper, was invited to play with Kim's daughter North, eight. But she was asked by the SKIMS founder to remove a video of the pair playing together from her social media channel.

In a now-deleted post, Lay Lay wrote: "@kimkardashian texted me to take down the new TikTok video with North in it…I don’t know why…” She continued: "They invited ME to their house… this industry SUCKS!"

"I asked what did I do wrong and they didn’t answer me… so confused on what this industry is… just trying to make good positive music for the #nevergiveup,” she wrote.

The two were seen to be having fun together last year in a video that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star mustn't have been opposed to.

North was also mentioned by name in Lay Lay's caption at the time. "Hey y’all!!," she said. "North west and i are hanging out today!!!! check out our tiktok! follow my tiktok account-litgirllay,”

But now friend of the Kardashians, Tracy Romulus, has attempted to diffuse the situation by posting a lengthy response on Instagram.

She admitted that it was her and not Kim or Kanye West who had got in touch with Lay Lay's dad to arrange the play date as North was a fan of hers.

Kim's friend said: "I'm sorry it was not explained to her in a way for her to understand (because I very clearly explained to the dad) but Lay Lay was invited over 1 YEAR ago for a private child's play date - not to be filmed and for that footage to be used in a music video over 1 year later."