Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd’s romance rumors skyrocket after another appearance

The Weeknd was seen surrounded by a group of friends where Angelina Jolie was also seen

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has been making headlines with Canadian singer The Weeknd and it looks like their romance rumours are escalating.

The two were spotted once again attending a private concert, less than two weeks after they were papped having dinner together.

A fan account on Twitter shared photos where the singer was seen surrounded by a group of friends where the Maleficent actor was also seen with her daughters, Zahara, 16 and Shiloh, 15.

The two had first sparked romance rumours when they spent hours together at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

A source had told Page Six: “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”