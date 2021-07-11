Watch: India's Harleen Deol pulls off near-impossible catch

Harleen Deol takes a catch near the boundary. — Twitter screengrab

Indian cricketer Harleen Deol stunned thousands of viewers around the globe Saturday when she took a stunning catch near the boundary ropes to dismiss an English batter.

Though India lost the T20I clash to England, Deol's splendid catch won millions of hearts on Twitter.

The cricketer took an amazing catch near the boundary rope, preventing the ball first from going over the line for a six and then returning to take the catch by diving with both hands forward.

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised Deol's catch.

"When you play a team game, you need a momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort," she said.

The 2nd T20I between India women and England women will be played on Sunday (today).