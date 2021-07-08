Ariana Grande releases second live performance with Ty Dolla Sign collab

American singer Ariana Grande has started live performance video series and this time around, the music sensation has come up with a beautiful rendition of her song Safety Net.



The 28-year-old singer has collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign - the singer who she recruited in October for the seventh track from her sixth studio album - Positions.

The singers are seen performing in a stunning ethereal background of greenery. Ty Dolla $ign is heard crooning: "Let your guard down, girl, you know we came too far now, girl (Oh)/ It’s timе for you to play your part now, you know we hit that jewelry storе and we gon’ ball out/ Ups and downs, we had some fallouts (Ooh, yeah)"

The Saftey Net live performance marks her first collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign.

This is Ariana Grande's second performance of her exclusive live series with Vevo. The video opens with a bird’s eye view of Grande as she sings.

The singer gave her first live performance on her Positions hit “POV,” which became an instant hit as it has so far spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The first live performance which released on June 21 has already attracted 14 million views.

Check out Ariana Grande's second live performance collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign here:



