Historical drama 1921 rules China box office

BEIJING: Domestic historical drama "1921" remained atop China's box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Tuesday.

"1921" ended its fifth day of screening with daily earnings of about 19.51 million yuan (about 3 million US dollars), accounting for over 42 percent of China's total box office revenue for the day.

The film tells stories surrounding the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921. Another revolution-themed drama "The Pioneer" garnered 7.43 million yuan, ranking second on the daily chart.

The movie revolves around the revolutionary deeds of the Party's pioneer Li Dazhao.

Coming in third was the romantic comedy "Man in Love," which earned about 4.53 million yuan on Monday.