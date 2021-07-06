tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England cricket board (ECB) on Tuesday selected a new squad for their one-day international series against Pakistan after several players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
As per reports, three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus. The team will now be led by Ben Stokes — who has replaced Eoin Morgan — as most of the players will undergo isolation.
The new England squad
The ODI Series' schedule
1st ODI: England v Pakistan, Thursday 8 July 2021, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
2nd ODI: England v Pakistan, Saturday 10 July 2021, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.
3rd ODI: England v Pakistan, Tuesday 13 July 2021, Edgbaston, Birmingham.