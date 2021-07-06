 
close
Tue Jul 06, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

AFP & Web Desk
July 6, 2021

England forms new squad for ODI series against Pakistan after player, staff members test positive for COVID-19

Sports

AFP & Web Desk
Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Exterior view of the ECB offices. — ECB/File
Exterior view of the ECB offices. — ECB/File

LONDON: England cricket board (ECB) on Tuesday selected a new squad for their one-day international series against Pakistan after several players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

As per reports, three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus. The team will now be led by Ben Stokes — who has replaced Eoin Morgan — as most of the players will undergo isolation. 

The new England squad

  • Ben Stokes (capt)
  • John Simpson (wkt)
  • Jake Ball
  • Danny Briggs
  • Brydon Carse
  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Duckett
  • Lewis Gregory
  • Tom Helm
  • Will Jacks
  • Dan Lawrence
  • Saqib Mahmood
  • Dawid Malan
  • Craig Overton
  • Matt Parkinson
  • David Payne
  • Phil Salt

The ODI Series' schedule

1st ODI: England v Pakistan, Thursday 8 July 2021, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

2nd ODI: England v Pakistan, Saturday 10 July 2021, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

3rd ODI: England v Pakistan, Tuesday 13 July 2021, Edgbaston, Birmingham.


Latest News

More From Sports