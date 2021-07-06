Exterior view of the ECB offices. — ECB/File

LONDON: England cricket board (ECB) on Tuesday selected a new squad for their one-day international series against Pakistan after several players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

As per reports, three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus. The team will now be led by Ben Stokes — who has replaced Eoin Morgan — as most of the players will undergo isolation.

The new England squad

Ben Stokes (capt)

John Simpson (wkt)

Jake Ball

Danny Briggs

Brydon Carse

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Lewis Gregory

Tom Helm

Will Jacks

Dan Lawrence

Saqib Mahmood

Dawid Malan

Craig Overton

Matt Parkinson

David Payne

Phil Salt

The ODI Series' schedule

1st ODI: England v Pakistan, Thursday 8 July 2021, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

2nd ODI: England v Pakistan, Saturday 10 July 2021, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

3rd ODI: England v Pakistan, Tuesday 13 July 2021, Edgbaston, Birmingham.



