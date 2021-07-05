Ed Sheeran shares thriving moments of his life

Ed Sheeran, who attended Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley, has expressed his feelings on singing for England football team: "I don’t think there’s many moments that will top that."

Sheeran enthralled the national team with his performance at their St George's Park HQ last month.

During an appearance on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros, Sheeran said he had been invited along by England captain Harry Kane.



“At the end of the night, we’re in a circle, all hands around,” he added. “I mean for me, just as an English boy, being in the centre of the England team, it was really great.

“I’ve had amazing moments in my life, but I don’t think there’s many moments that will top that.”

Ed Sheeran attended England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley Yesterday. They will now face Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday (July 7).

Sheeran was among the stars to react to England’s victory yesterday, sharing a video in which he told his followers: “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.”



Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently announced that he will sponsor the shirts of his boyhood club, Ipswich Town.